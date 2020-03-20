MCA posthumously inducts Mangum into Hall of Fame

Mississippi Concrete Association was honored to have Stacy Mangum accept the Hall of Fame Award, posthumously awarded to her husband Stanley Mangum at its Winter Meeting in Ridgeland. Industry peers in the association voted Mangum, a longtime member of MCA with this prestigious award.

Lloyd Stanley Mangum was born on July 8, 1955. He grew up in Magee, where he graduated from Magee High School in 1973 and Copiah-Lincoln Community College in 1975. Stanley was a self-employed truck driver until 1996 when he began working for MMC Materials as a ready-mix concrete salesman. MMC quickly became one of his passions. Stanley was Vice-President of Business Development at MMC at the time of his death.

Throughout his career at MMC, Stanley was an integral part of various industry trade associations, including Associated General Contractors of Mississippi, Mississippi Road Builders Association, Associated Builders and Contractors of Mississippi where he served as Chairman in 2012 and was honored as “Construction Man of the Year” in 2016 and the Mississippi Concrete Association of which he was President in 2016 and the first ever recipient of the “Extraordinary Member Award” in 2019.

Stanley was tremendously committed to the relationships that he made during his 23 years in the industry. He was a regular attender of MCA meetings, conventions, events and fundraisers. A friend to many, Stanley led by Christian example. He touched the lives of countless people, young and old, as advisor and mentor.

Stanley was married to his childhood sweetheart, Stacy Magee Mangum, for 38 years. Together they raised their three children, Maggie, Martha and Clayton. He was an exemplary husband and father.