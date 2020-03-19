Memorial Hospital closes onsite operations to the public

In a press release, Memorial Hospital in Gulfport says that to protect its staff, visitors and community and minimize the spread of illness, it is closing onsite operations. Alternatives for requests or communication are as follows:

Health Information Management (Medical Records): Patients seeking access to medical records from any Memorial location can call the Release of Information Hotline at (228) 865-3172 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at. Records can be faxed or mailed.

Bill Pay: To make a payment, contact our Customer Service Hotline at 1-800-844-0735 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or pay online via our patient portal at http://www.gulfportmemorial.com/online-bill-pay.

Customer Service: If you have a question for one of Memorial’s Financial Counselors, Customer Service Representatives or Medicaid Specialists, contact 1-800-844-0735 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.