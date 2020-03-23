Merit Health Madison adds 3D mammography for breast imaging

Merit Health Madison is the latest health care facility to add innovative breast imaging technology called 3D breast tomosynthesis that results in advanced diagnosis for patients undergoing mammograms. The innovation vastly improves breast cancer detection, reducing false-positive findings and the need for additional testing while offering a more comfortable experience for women.

Studies definitively show 3D mammogram technology detects breast cancer better than traditional 2D mammography. While standard 2D mammograms solely examine the top and bottom side of a patient’s breast, the new technology captures multiple images of the breast from many angles all in less than 13 seconds.

Following the exam, a computer produces a 3D comparison of the patient’s breast tissue in one millimeter slices, providing greater visibility for the radiologist to view breast detail in a way never before possible. Physicians say the process of viewing multiple images of a patient’s breast is as easy as flipping through the pages of a book within the space of a few minutes.



“Merit Health Madison is extremely proud to bring the 3D technology needed to this community to combat breast related health issues. We are offering patients increased accuracy in the most comfortable setting possible,” said Merit Health Madison Chief Executive Officer, Brit Phelps. “Additionally, we are pleased to offer central Mississippi’s only high resolution (Clarity HD) detector, which results in the sharper 3D images, further enhancing physician’s ability to make a timely diagnosis. This new technology not only enables us to improve the patient experience by providing them with a more comfortable mammogram, but more importantly allows us to do so while improving clinical accuracy.”

A measure that further enhances patients’ overall experience is the curved design of the compression paddle, which mirrors the shape of a woman’s breast and applies uniform compression over the entire breast for additional comfort.

Phelps noted that in addition to the advanced 3D technology, this half a million dollar renovation includes a new bone density unit, a remodeled mammography suite that includes a tranquil, relaxing setting, warm robes for the patients, and special mammogram cushions used during the exams for increased comfort. The entire suite was designed with patient comfort and clinical accuracy in mind.