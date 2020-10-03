Merit Health Wesley recognizes employees of the month

Merit Health Wesley recognized two individuals who were nominated by their peers as Employee of the Month.

Megan Smith is the Manager for the Ambulatory Surgery Center at Merit Health Wesley and was named Non-Clinical Employee of the Month. Smith has been with the hospital for more than ten years.

“Megan takes ownership in making sure our department has what it needs to be up-to-date and running smoothly,” says Alicia Hudnall, RN, Manager of Surgical Services. “She can always be counted on and we appreciate her hard work.”

Rhonda Head, RN, was named Clinical Employee of the Month. Head has served as the Case Manager in the Medical-Surgical department at Merit Health Wesley for more than four years.

“Rhonda comes in each day with a cheerful attitude and remains positive throughout each shift,” says Cindy Lott, RN, Case Management Manger “She is a huge asset to Merit Health Wesley and works hard to ensure needs are met for each patient.”

Merit Health Wesley congratulates these worthy award winners for their service to the hospital and community.