The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced on Monday morning that it has suspended all spring sports and activities due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak until March 29 at the earliest.

The suspension of activities includes all sanctioned contests and practices, no matter if a school is open or closed during that time.

The announcement followed a teleconference of the MHSAA executive committee, which consists of 15 school administrators from across the state.

“We urge our member schools and their communities to take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton said in a statement. “MHSAA leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work through this unfortunate situation together.”

Contingency plans for continuing regular-season competition and return to play are being formulated and will be announced by the MHSAA at the appropriate times. Championship events and activities are being reviewed and with the possibility of new dates and venues.

The MHSAA said a future decision will be made as soon as possible in the best interests of student athletes, coaches, administrators and communities.