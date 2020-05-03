Mississippi attorney general to lead cybersecurity panel

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch says she will work to strengthen the security of computers and other electronic devices used by state government employees.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that he is appointing Fitch to lead a cybersecurity task force.
Fitch said that systems are threatened not only by other countries but also by “dangerous pranksters.”
Fitch and Reeves are both Republicans. They were inaugurated for their current jobs in January.
Fitch is an attorney and former state treasurer. Reeves was lieutenant governor the past two terms, and he served as state treasurer before Fitch.
