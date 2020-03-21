Mississippi collects more than $27M from lottery in 3 months

Revenue from the Mississippi Lottery continues to increase.
The state has collected more than $27 million from the lottery that started operating in November.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said Friday that it deposited $11.6 million into the state treasury. That is the net proceeds from lottery games played during February.
The state received $8.4 million from lottery games played during January and $7.6 million from lottery games played during December.
Mississippi legislators voted in 2018 to create the games of chance as a way to generate money for infrastructure. Mississippi was one of six states without a lottery, but people from the state were driving to Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee to buy tickets.
Hiring staff, vetting retailers and starting games in Mississippi took more than a year.
For the first 10 years, the first $80 million a year from Mississippi lottery revenue will go to infrastructure needs. After the $80 million benchmark is hit, the rest goes to education. After the 10-year period is over, the first $80 million will go to the state’s general fund with the rest continuing to go toward education.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info