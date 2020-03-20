Mississippi Concrete Association elects new president

The Mississippi Concrete Association elected Victor McMillan of B & B Concrete Co., Inc. as the 2020 MCA President on Feb. 11. He was installed as president of MCA during its recent Winter Meeting at Hyatt Place in Ridgeland.

Victor is part of the leadership team of B & B Concrete Co., Inc. where he has worked for 5 years. He received his bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University in 2010. Victor is also a board member of the National Ready-Mix Concrete Association. He has been a board member and executive committee member of MCA for several years, previously serving as Secretary and President-elect.

Victor attends First United Methodist Church in Tupelo, MS. He is active in the community, serving on the Community Development Foundation Leadership Council and the board of Tupelo Community Theater Off-Broadway. Victor resides in Tupelo with his wife Stewart and son, Henry.