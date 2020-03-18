Mississippi Power customers to see rate decrease

Rates are going down for customers of Mississippi Power.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted Tuesday to lower rates for customers in the state, starting with their next billing cycle, WLOX-TV reported.

“The approval means a $2.48 reduction for residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of energy a month. The reduction will begin with April’s bills,” said Jeff Shepard, a spokesman for Mississippi Power.

Residential customers have seen a nearly $8 a month cut in rates since December, including a surcharge roll-off and fuel reduction costs, Shepard notes.

Mississippi Power is a subsidiary of Southern Company and has more than 188,000 customers in 23 southeast Mississippi counties.