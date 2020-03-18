Mississippi Power customers to see rate decrease

Rates are going down for customers of Mississippi Power.
The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted Tuesday to lower rates for customers in the state, starting with their next billing cycle, WLOX-TV reported.
“The approval means a $2.48 reduction for residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of energy a month. The reduction will begin with April’s bills,” said Jeff Shepard, a spokesman for Mississippi Power.
Residential customers have seen a nearly $8 a month cut in rates since December, including a surcharge roll-off and fuel reduction costs, Shepard notes.
Mississippi Power is a subsidiary of Southern Company and has more than 188,000 customers in 23 southeast Mississippi counties.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info