Mississippi universities extend break, plan online classes

Mississippi’s eight public universities announced Thursday they are extending their spring breaks and planning online classes to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

Meanwhile, state health officials said people with health problems should avoid gatherings of more than 250 people. Nursing homes and other such health care facilities were advised to restrict visitation, and the state’s Department of Corrections suspended visitation at facilities where its prisoners are housed while sanitation and disease prevention protocols are established.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that a man in southeastern Mississippi had tested positive for the virus. The man had recently traveled to Florida but, at a Thursday news conference, officials, including Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, and Dr. Paul Byers, the state epidemiologist, said it was not known if he was exposed to the virus there.

“There is no known direct contact to a confirmed case in this individual,” Byers said. Some of the people he had contact with were being monitored and some were quarantined at home, Byers said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

The Forrest County man, who was under age 65, was not hospitalized but was voluntarily isolating himself at home so as to prevent the spread of the disease. His test results were awaiting confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a final determination.

Students of the state’s eight public universities were already on a week’s break when the announcement was made. The break was to be extended through next week, according to the universities’ website.

Once the break is over on March 23, the universities will begin online classes. Students will be encouraged to remain home and participate in classes remotely.

The universities are: Alcorn State University, Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State University, the University of Mississippi and the University of Southern Mississippi.

In addition to the case in Forrest County, some Mississippi residents in the state’s northwest corner are on home quarantine after possible exposure to a case in nearby Memphis, Tennessee.