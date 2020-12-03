Mississippi Veterans Home in Collins restricting access

Effective immediately, the Mississippi Veterans Home in Collins will have restricted access to the public for the safety, protection and well-being of our residents and employees, due to a reported case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in neighboring Forrest County.

Executive Director Stacey Pickering has been working daily with State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, from Mississippi Department of Health and other state and VA leadership concerning the COVID-19 virus to monitor the situation and prepare for necessary steps when needed.

There are no known positive cases of COVID-19 in any of the Mississippi State Veterans homes.

MSVA is strongly encouraging all friends and family members to limit visitation at all four Veterans homes at this time.

“We have infection control processes in place to protect our resident Veterans, family members and employees, and part of those processes is limiting exposure to our residents from visitors outside of our facility,” Pickering said.

Pickering said that those process include but are not limited to temperature checks, masking and gowning of employees, and routine deep-cleans of the facility.

“The safety and well-being of our Veterans, employees, and their families are our highest priority.”