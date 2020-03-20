Mississippi’s bankers convention canceled

The Mississippi Bankers Association Board of Directors has canceled the 2020 MBA convention scheduled for May 13-15 in Sandestin, Fla.
The scheduled dates are just outside of the federal Center for Disease Control’s recommended eight-week ban of gatherings of more than 50 people, but it’s too soon to tell what this pandemic will really bring to our country and state, and the board decided it might not be a time to gather and celebrate even if the worst is behind us.
Cancellation of reservations at the Sandestin Resort Golf and Beach Resort and Sandestin Hiltoncan can be made at no penalty. Click here for the accommodations contact information.
Questions may be addressed to Amy Davis at adavis@msbankers.com.
