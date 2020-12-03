Mississippi’s East Central Community College names president

A community college in Mississippi has named a new president.
Brent Gregory will assume the role as ninth president of East Central Community College on July 1, the school confirmed Tuesday. He will succeed current president Billy Stewart, who announced his retirement from the college in November after about seven years in the role, according to news outlets.
Gregory graduated from the community college in 1996 and holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s degree in workforce training and development from the University of Southern Mississippi, as well as a doctorate in community college leadership from Mississippi State University, officials said in the announcement.
Gregory has served as vice president for student services at Southwest Mississippi Community College since 2017, and prior to that was the associate vice president for enrollment management at Mississippi Delta Community College.
East Central Community College is in Decatur, and serves the counties of Newton, Neshoba, Leake, Scott and Winston.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info