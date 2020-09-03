Mitchell joins BankPlus Real Estate Group

BankPlus recently announced the addition of Lee Mitchell to the Commercial Real Estate Group in Mobile as Executive Vice President & Chief Real Estate Officer.
Mitchell joins BankPlus with over 25 years of banking experience. His most recent position was Executive Vice President at Trustmark Bank, where he oversaw Commercial Real Estate for the Gulf South Region and served as Division Manager over Residential Construction Lending for the Houston, Jackson, Birmingham and Mobile markets. Mitchell is a LSU School of Banking graduate and earned both a Masters and Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Millsaps. His professional and civic involvement includes the Alabama Center for Real Estate, Baldwin County Homebuilders Association, Home Builders Association of Mississippi, Downtown Mobile Alliance, Homebuilders Association of Metro Mobile, the National Association of Home Builders and the American Cancer Society.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info