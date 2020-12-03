More Mississippi cases of Covid 19 expected to be announced in coming days

While there has been one confirmed cased of Covid 19 in Forrest County, the expectation, according to a source of the Mississippi Business Journal, is there may be a number of cases acknowledged late this afternoon or tomorrow, statewide. One area, according to the source, that is being looked at is Sunflower County in the Mississippi Delta.

However, more will be known after a press conference with the Mississippi State Department of Health has its press conference later this morning.

Mississippi health officials Wednesday announced that the state had its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus as organizers in Jackson announced that they were canceling an upcoming parade out of concerns over the disease’s spread.

In a news release, the Mississippi State Department of Health said that a man in southeastern Mississippi who had tested positive had recently traveled to Florida. The Forrest County man was not hospitalized but was voluntarily isolating himself at home so as to prevent the spread of the disease. His test results will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a final determination.

On Thursday, the state’s health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, will hold a news conference to give out more information, according to the news release.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

The announcement late Wednesday of the first presumptive positive case in the state came after at least one large parade had already been cancelled in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade and Festival in Jackson, Mississippi, was cancelled, parade co-founder Malcolm White told local news outlets Wednesday. The St. Patrick’s parade in downtown Jackson had been set this year for March 28. It typically draws thousands of boozy revelers from all over Mississippi and beyond.

White said organizers made the decision following advice from Mississippi’s state Health Department.

“The public safety and well-being is more important than the parade,” White told the Clarion Ledger. The event is named after his late brother, Hal White. The two founded a landmark downtown restaurant, Hal ‘n Mal’s.

In addition to the case in Forrest County, some Mississippi residents in the state’s northwest corner are on home quarantine after possible exposure to a case in nearby Memphis, Tennessee.

Many other cities, including Savannah, New Orleans, Chicago and Boston have also scrapped St. Patrick’s Day processions.

The cancellations come as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbs.

» Information from the Associated Press and other press services were also used in this report.