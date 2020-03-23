Morning Joe host rips Reeves over refusal to close beaches

Mississippi’s new governor, Tate Reeves, got introduced to the nation Monday morning. But not in a way he is likely to appreciate.

“This guy is unbelievable!” said Joe Scarborough, a former Republican congressman from Florida and host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show, condemning Reeves for his refusal to close Mississippi’s gulf beaches amid deadly coronavirus spreading across the country. Reeves’ photo appeared in the background as Scarborough spoke.

On one hand, Reeves “is asking people to pray for the people of Mississippi,” the TV host said. But on the other hand, “he is not going to help protect the people of Mississippi from the ravages” of the virus, added Scarborough.

Reeves should look at the devastation the spreading disease is causing in neighboring Alabama and react accordingly, Scarborough said.

Alabama has closed its beaches. Mississippi’s beaches remained open Monday afternoon. Harrison County, one of the state’s three coastal counties, on Monday closed its beaches to groups of 10 people or more, said Anna Roy, spokeswoman for Coastal Mississippi, the region’s tourism promotion agency.

Harrison County supervisors declined, however, to enact a curfew on beach visits. WLOX TV in Biloxi reported that over the weekend, law enforcement agencies in the county asked supervisors for the curfew to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

— TED CARTER