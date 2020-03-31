Moss promoted to CEO of Merit Health Jackson market

Healthcare executive Barry Moss has been promoted to the role of chief executive officer for Merit Health’s Jackson Market.

Moss currently serves as CEO of Merit Health Central, and will continue in this position, which he has held for the past three years. In his expanded role, Moss will have oversight for Merit Health Rankin, Merit Health River Oaks and Merit Health Woman’s Hospital. The CEOs of these hospitals will continue in their roles.

“I’m honored to support the work of Merit Health physicians and employees to enhance access to care and coordinate services between our facilities for the benefit of the communities we serve,” said Moss.

With over 15 years of executive healthcare management experience, the Alabama native joined Merit Health Central from sister facility Merit Health Rankin, where he functioned as CEO for three years. He has also served in leadership roles at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg and 10 years in administration at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL.

“Barry has been an asset to the Merit Health leadership team, and I am pleased to have him branch out to help strengthen and expand our network to enrich the lives of patients across the central Mississippi region,” said Steve Dobbs, regional president and CEO, Merit Health.

Moss holds master’s degrees in business administration and health administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Birmingham Southern College.