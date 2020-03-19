MSDH: Elective surgical procedures must be rescheduled

The Mississippi State Department of Health has said that given the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in Mississippi and the shortage of protective medical equipment, elective medical procedures and non-essential medical visits must be postponed at this time.
The following measures should be taken:
· Physician, hospitals and medical centers must defer elective surgical and diagnostic procedures until COVID-19 spread has been diminished and the supply of protective medical equipment is restored.
· Physicians and providers should reschedule non-urgent medical appointments for a later date.
· Dentists must delay non-emergency or routine dental procedures.
· Patients should reschedule any non-essential procedures, surgeries or medical visits until the threat of COVID-19 is diminished
