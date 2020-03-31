Neel-Schaffer names Cunningham engineer manager for Starkville office

Neel-Schaffer, Inc. has announced that John Cunningham, PE, has been promoted to the position of Senior Engineer Manager for the firm’s office in Starkville.
Cunningham joined Neel-Schaffer in 2007 and has more than 25 years of experience as a Project Engineer and Project Manager for a wide variety of projects and disciplines. He is a Vice President with the firm and as Senior Engineer Manager will oversee all projects and activities for the Starkville office. “I look forward to continuing to serve our community and working with a great staff devoted to the betterment of all who live and work in our area,” said Cunningham.
Cunningham is a lifelong resident of the Golden Triangle Area and has developed an excellent reputation with clients across the region while completing dozens of projects over the last two decades.
“Making John the next leader of our growing Starkville office was a no-brainer and natural fit,” said Kevin Stafford, PE, Neel-Schaffer’s North Mississippi Operations Manager. “Our Starkville employees campaigned for him, and rightfully so. John will continue serving his long-time Golden Triangle clients, but I look forward to expanding his skillset as our firm continues to serve the Mississippi State University and Starkville community. John’s dedication to professional expertise and personable service is why we all love to work with him, and I anticipate his new staff and clients will agree.”
