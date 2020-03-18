Nissan, Toyota to temporarily shut down

Nissan on Wednesday said it would halt production at its Canton facility and others in the U.S. for two weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Clarion Ledger.
The production outage — affecting about 5,250 employees in Canton — will last from March 20 through April 6.
“The company is taking this action to boost containment efforts where possible around the COVID-19 coronavirus,” spokeswoman Lloryn Love-Carter said. “Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus at any Nissan facility. Areas deemed business-essential will operate with enhanced safety measures.”
Love-Carter said employees would continue to be paid during the outage.
Nissan’s announcement follows news that Toyota would also temporarily suspend production at its Blue Sprin
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info