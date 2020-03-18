Nissan, Toyota to temporarily shut down

Nissan on Wednesday said it would halt production at its Canton facility and others in the U.S. for two weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Clarion Ledger.

The production outage — affecting about 5,250 employees in Canton — will last from March 20 through April 6.

“The company is taking this action to boost containment efforts where possible around the COVID-19 coronavirus,” spokeswoman Lloryn Love-Carter said. “Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus at any Nissan facility. Areas deemed business-essential will operate with enhanced safety measures.”

Love-Carter said employees would continue to be paid during the outage.

Nissan’s announcement follows news that Toyota would also temporarily suspend production at its Blue Sprin