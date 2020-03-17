Oxford Chamber announces Leadership class

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 2020 class of the Leadership Lafayette.Front row, from left: Natasha Towner, Renasant Bank; Shanta Bean, North East MS Power Association; Leigh Jurney, North Mississippi Regional Center; Prema Balachandran, University of Mississippi; Emily Kidd, Hunt Marketing; LaKeisha Borum, Medical Marketing Economics; David Grayson, CareMed EMS. Second row: Ellis Bledsoe, ECB Solutions, LLC; Carlos Maury, CoreLogic; Qwadre Clayton, Big Brother Technologies; Erin Payseur Oeth, University of Mississippi; Caitlyn Clegg, Red Window Communications LLC; Emily Echols, The University of Mississippi; Anna Grace Usery, Hotty Toddy News/The University of Mississippi; Kimberly Mathis, Visit Oxford. Back Row: Mike Dunnavant, University of Mississippi; Chris Case, Oxford Police Department; John Mayo, Mayo Mallette, PLLC; Gregory Sechrist, The University of Mississippi; Garrison English, Hughes Brown PLLC; David Rogers, Mortgage Trade LLC; Anna Katherine Black, Delta Autumn Consulting, LLC; Anthony Heaven, The University of Mississippi; Drew Mauldin, Mayo Mallette PLLC; and John Alcorn, Communicare. (Joey Brent/Courtesy of Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber)
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.
Click for more info