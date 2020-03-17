Red Cross selects Grist North Mississippi chapter executive director

The American Red Cross is pleased to announce that KC Caldwell Grist is the new executive director of its North Mississippi Chapter.
Grist, a Tupelo native, has worked for more than 25 years with nonprofit organizations in Mississippi and the Southeastern United States. For the last decade, she has owned and operated a consulting firm, KC Grist Consulting, focused on helping organizations to set and reach their goals and fulfill their missions. Some of her work has been for the American Cancer Society, Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi and City of Tupelo. She has extensive experience in government and community relations, board development and training, and fundraising.
“Service to my fellow North Mississippians is not new for me. The difference now is that I will be working alongside some amazing Red Cross volunteers and staff who have been caring for our communities for over 100 years in times of disasters. So, as the new addition to the Red Cross family, I am ready to learn from them and share my skills to ensure the Red Cross can alleviate human suffering for many years to come,” Grist explained.
The North Mississippi Chapter services Benton, Alcorn, Tate, Marshall, Tippah, Prentiss, Tishomingo, Itawamba, Lee, Union, Pontotoc, Lafayette, Panola, Quitman, Coahoma, Bolivar, Sunflower, Washington, Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Monroe, Lowndes, Clay, Oktibbeha, Webster, Montgomery, Grenada, Carroll, and Leflore counties.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info