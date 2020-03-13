Reeves announces Mississippi disaster declaration

In response to the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that impacted Mississippi on Jan. 10-11, 2020, Gov. Tate Reeves announced that President Donald Trump declared a major disaster exists in Mississippi and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

The counties declared as federal disaster areas March 12 and to receive federal funding are Bolivar, Choctaw, Clay, DeSoto, Oktibbeha, Panola, Prentiss, Sunflower, Tishomingo, and Washington.

“President Trump has been a tremendous partner for Mississippi. We are truly grateful for his support of our ongoing recovery efforts for our local communities devastated by those January storms. Having a strong relationship with the President and his Administration means we can help our people when disaster strikes,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Those ten counties are eligible for public assistance, which is reimbursement grants to local governments and non-profit organizations for things like damage to infrastructure, debris removal, and overtime to responders.

This is the first federal disaster for 2020.

Mississippi did not surpass the criteria required for individual assistance, which is federal assistance to individuals and households.

“More counties could be added to the declaration at a later date,” said MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel. However, those counties can only be requested for addition if warranted by the results of the counties damage assessments.

Mississippi is also approved statewide for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which is for measures/actions taken that reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from natural hazards.