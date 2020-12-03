Regions Foundation announces $25,000 grant for Mississippi flood recovery

The Regions Foundation on Thursday announced a $25,000 flood-recovery grant to help people in Hinds, Madison and Rankin Counties affected by the recent Pearl River floods.

Additionally, Regions Bank announced disaster-recovery financial services, including loan payment assistance, to help people and businesses during the recovery.

“While several communities were spared the worst of the flooding, we must remember that many of our neighbors face a lengthy recovery,” said Robert Leard, Metro Jackson Market Executive for Regions Bank. “To those who are impacted by the floods, we will stand by you and help in any way we can. Our hope is that, through the disaster-recovery grant, and the financial services we’re announcing today, we can help make the recovery easier.”

The Regions Foundation is an Alabama-based nonprofit initiative of Regions Bank that supports community investments. The $25,000 grant from the Foundation will support United Way of the Capital Area’s Operation 2020 Pearl River Flood Recovery Fund. According to United Way, 100% of funds allocated to this effort will support mid- and long-term recovery needs following damage assessments.

“Relief agencies are working each day to connect with people, listen to their needs, and identify ways we can support their recovery,” said Dr. Ira Murray, President and CEO of United Way of the Capital Area. “This grant from the Regions Foundation will make a significant difference, and we encourage the community to join us in our efforts. Through the Operation 2020 Pearl River Flood Recovery Fund, our focus is having a system in place to help people get the support they need as damage assessments are completed.”

Separately, the disaster-recovery financial services Regions Bank is offering customers1 include help from the Regions Mortgage Payment Assistance team. People experiencing short-term financial difficulties due to natural disasters can contact Regions to discuss options such as temporarily suspending certain mortgage payments or modifying a mortgage to either extend its terms, reduce its interest rate, or take other steps to address current financial needs.

The Regions Mortgage Payment Assistance team can be reached at 1-800-748-9498. A mortgage assistance application is available at this link on Regions.com.

Also, customers experiencing disaster-related hardships can call 1-866-298-1113 to discuss assistance related to other Regions services including credit cards, personal loans, home equity loans and business loans.

Disaster-recovery financial services are available to Regions customers impacted by floods across Mississippi. Likewise, Regions branches throughout the state are staffed with financial professionals who are ready to offer customized advice and guidance based on each customer’s unique needs.

“We understand the challenges many people are facing because, here within the Regions family, some of our own associates are working on flood repairs and recovery,” said John Anderson, Consumer Banking Executive for Regions Bank. “In addition to online and phone resources, we encourage people with flood-related needs to come by our branches and have a one-on-one conversation with us. We’ll listen to you – and we’ll deliver whatever services we can provide to help you move forward.”