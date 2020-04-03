ROSS REILY — Naming the people, businesses of the decade will be no small task

At the Mississippi Business Journal, we have been the leader in recognizing business professionals in the state for more than 25 years.

Our events recognize everyone from health professionals to lawyers to CEOs and the top businesswomen in the state.

We recognize the safest workplaces in Mississippi, the top nonprofits, the best places to work, the top 50 under 40 and the top entrepreneurs.

In all, the Mississippi Business Journal has 13 events to recognize businesses and people throughout the state.

Now, we are going to take a look back at the last 10 years and award the Business People of the Decade.

We will recognize 20 individuals and 20 businesses that have gone above and beyond and have made Mississippi a better place to live, work and prosper.

We will consider traits like audacity, innovation, disruption, and social responsibility. 2020 marks a new decade. Let’s see who rises to the top.

Anyone who has ever won an award from the MBJ as well as anyone that should have been recognized by our publication is eligible to be nominated.

The MBJ will begin accepting nominations immediately with an event scheduled for the Fall.

Once nominations have been secured, a selected panel of business professionals along with the staff of the MBJ will help select the final winners.

Please send all nominations to tami.jones@msbusiness.com.

Good luck to everyone and we look forward to seeing who will ultimately become the Business People of the Decade as well as the Businesses of the Decade.





» ROSS REILY is the editor of the Mississippi Business Journal. He can be reached at ross.reily@msbusiness.com.