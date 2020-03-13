Rural lending co-op hires chief financial officer 

Southern AgCredit, a rural lending cooperative, recently hired Richard Palmer as chief financial officer in its Ridgeland administrative office.
Richard is a certified public accountant, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and an MBA from the University of Mississippi. He is a member of numerous professional organizations, including state and national public accounting societies.
He has 14 years of Farm Credit experience, and was controller for First South Farm Credit prior to joining Southern AgCredit. He lives in Madison with his wife and son.
“Richard is an excellent addition to our team,” said Phillip Morgan, Southern AgCredit’s former chief financial and operating officer, who became CEO in February. “He brings a wealth of Farm Credit knowledge with him, and we look forward to his leadership and vision in our finance and accounting areas.”
