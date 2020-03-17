SouthGroup names Cyndi Tullos chief operating officer and executive VP

The Board of Directors of SouthGroup Insurance & Financial Services has named Cynthia Raney Tullos as its Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice-President. Tullos is a Jackson native and has spent the past 18 years in operations with SouthGroup. Prior to assuming the COO position she was Vice-President of Operations and Technology in the agency.

Ronnie Tubertini, President and CEO, commented that “Cyndi is one of the brightest and most talented people I have ever worked with. In her previous role as Vice-President of Technology at SouthGroup, she has led our organization through huge changes in systems and processes over the past several years.”

Tullos was previously employed by WorldCom as a xxx specialist. She has been active in leadership roles in insurance organizations including ACORD, Applied Client Network and others. SouthGroup’s Chairman, Shaw Johnson III of Clarksdale said, “The Board is excited about the knowledge and skills Cyndi possesses. Her talents will help us ensure a bright and competitive future. She is a high energy leader.”

“I am excited about the state of the insurance industry and our Mississippi marketplace, especially the advances in insurance technology”, Mrs. Tullos commented. “I look forward to continuing SouthGroup’s legacy of innovation and excellence in the operations of our agency.”

Mrs. Tullos holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Mississippi College. She is married to Bryan Tullos and is the mother of 2 daughters, Raney and Madyn. She is an active member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Ridgeland.

SouthGroup is Mississippi’s largest privately owned insurance agency with over 150 employees and offices in 21 cities in Mississippi. The agency has been honored several times as a Best Practices Agency by the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America. SouthGroup was honored, again, in 2019 as one of 268 Best Practices Agencies in the America.