Thompson endorses Biden for President as Mississippi primary nears

Today, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for President of the United States of America ahead of the Mississippi primary on March 10.

“Joe Biden has spent his whole life serving something bigger than himself. He has fought beside us in every fight that matters,” Thompson said. “Our country is in dire need of moral leadership that can end today’s division and hate and bring our country together. Joe has shown that he has character and unmatched skills to lead us and get things done. Honestly, our country needs a president who has the national security experience that Joe has—someone who has played a key role in the countless high-stake efforts to keep this country safe. As Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, I recognize the importance of having a president who has expertise and ties to leaders around the world. Joe Biden is the leader this country needs in these uncertain times, and I stand with him to fight for the soul of our nation.”

Biden will be coming to a Sunday service at the New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson, an official said Tuesday.

The church, located at 1555 Beasley Road, expects to get an itinerary from the Biden campaign by Thursday, though Biden is expected to arrive in time for the 9:30 a.m. service, if not earlier.

The visit comes two days before Mississippi holds its presidential primary, along with a handful of other states.

It’s unclear whether Biden will speak during the service.

Little polling has been done in Mississippi ahead of the March 10 primary, but in polling conducted last summer, Biden was the clear front-runner.