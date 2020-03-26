THURSDAY — Mississippi reports 108 new cases of Coronavirus, 485 total

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 485 after the Mississippi Health Department reported a record 108 newly identified cases on Thursday morning with four more deaths across Mississippi for a total of five.

Yesterday’s death cases were a Wilkinson County male 85-90 years old with underlying conditions who died while hospitalized, and a Tunica County female 75-80 who died in a long-term care facility. There was also a male 65-70 years old from Webster County with underlying health conditions. He died while hospitalized.

Deaths have also been reported in Hancock, Holmes and Webster counties.

Cumulatively thus far, DeSoto County has the most cases with 49, followed by Hinds with 43, Harrison with 31 and Rankin County with 23.

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 2