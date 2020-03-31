TUESDAY — Mississippi reports 90 new cases of Coronavirus, 937 total with 20 dead

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 937 after the Mississippi Health Department reported 90 newly identified cases on Tuesday morning.

There have been 20 total deaths reported (4 new), the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions. Deaths have occurred in Amite County, DeSoto County, Wilkinson County, Tunica County, Webster County, Hancock County, Rankin County, Tippah County, Harrison County, Lee County, LeFlore County, Perry County, Sunflower County and Holmes County.

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 90, followed by DeSoto with 84, Harrison with 45, Madison with 42, Jackson with 40 and Rankin County with 40.

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 2