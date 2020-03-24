Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 320 after the Mississippi Health Department reported 71 newly identified cases on Tuesday morning.
Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 31, followed by DeSoto with 29 and Harrison with 24.
Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:
March 24: 71
March 23: 42
March 22: 67
March 21: 60
March 20: 80
March 19: 50
March 18: 13
March 17: 11
March 16: 2
