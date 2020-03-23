Tupelo building new fire station, renovating reception hall

A city in northeast Mississippi is working toward building a new fire station and renovating a facility that is rented out for wedding receptions and other activities.
The Tupelo City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to award contracts to local architecture companies, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.
ArchitectureSouth received a contract to draft plans for renovations to the Bel Air Center. The reception site is surrounded by the Bel Air Golf Course, and it used to be the Tupelo Country Club.
PryorMorrow received a contract to draft plans to build a new fire station.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, said the firms will act as the “architect of record” for the projects and will be responsible for handling all the planning and documentation.
As payment, both contracts will take a percentage of the overall budget costs. Each of project is estimated to cost no more than $1.5 million, said Kim Hanna, the city’s chief financial officer.
