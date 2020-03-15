Two COVID-19 cases in Hinds County brings state total to 10

The total count for presumptive positive cases for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) is now at 10, after four additional cases were added to the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website Sunday.

The new cases includes another case in Copiah County, a second in Pearl River County and two in Hinds County.

The website does not list information about the cases concerning gender, age or if the patients are hospitalized or in home isolation. The number of cases tested has not been updated as of March 13 and remains 90.

One of the cases reported is a student at Jackson State University. JSU Acting President Thomas Hudson said that the student is currently isolated at home and that the university is working with Mississippi State Department of Health officials.

“MSDH has notified individuals who have been in contact with the student. These individuals have been advised of the proper protocol to monitor symptoms,” Hudson said. “The health and safety of our students and campus community remain our top priority. We are following the protocols in our response plan to minimize the impact of this disease.”

During a Friday press conference, MSDH officials said all future updates would be available via website rather than press releases and confirmed in real time.

On Friday, six cases were reported, three located in Forrest County, one case in Leflore County, one in Copiah County and one in Pearl River County.

Of these cases, one is a Forrest County female over the age of 65 who has been hospitalized. She recently traveled to North Carolina, according to the Health Department.

The other two Forrest County cases are males who are isolated at home. One of them recently traveled to Florida, according to the Health Department. The Leflore County case is a woman who is isolated at home.

The remaining two cases are both women over the age of 65 in Copiah County and Pearl River County, respectively. Both have been hospitalized.