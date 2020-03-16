Vera Hall named SBA Small-Business Person of Year

Vera D. Hall, owner of Innovative Performance Construction Company LLC of Jackson has been named the 2020 SBA Mississippi Small-Business Person of the Year, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration‘s Mississippi District Office.

Founded in 2011, Innovative Performance Construction operates in all areas of general construction.

Hall is a graduate of Alcorn State University

“It is our pleasure to recognize Vera D. Hall for her accomplishments and contributions as the SBA Mississippi Small-Business Person of the Year, along with our Small Business Champion Winners and Top Lenders and Top Certified Development Company for their fiscal 2019 SBA small business loan activity,” Janita R. Stewart, SBA Mississippi District director., said in a release.

The SBA Mississippi District Office will honor the Small-Business Person of the Year, Small Business Champions, Top Lenders and Top CDC at an invitation-only awards ceremony in Jackson during National Small Business Week.

The SBA Small Business Award winners also include T’Keyah Williams, Mama Nature’s Juice Bar in Ridgeland, Small Business Entrepreneur.

Walter Dyminski, Bankfirst Financial Services, Columbus, Financial Services champion.

Deborah P. Scott, Boots to Business Revenue Readiness, Mississippi State University, Veterans Small Business champion.

Lender Awards: Covington County Bank, Peoples Bank, Community Bank of Mississippi, Trustmark National Bank, BankPlus, First Financial Bank, Renasant Bank, Live Oak Banking, Embassy National Bank, Three Rivers Development Bank, Ameris Bank.