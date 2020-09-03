Women of Excellence honored by Diabetes Foundation

These two women fearlessly blaze a trail in their career paths and passionately pursue the bettering of their communities. La’Verne Edney, JD and Anna Asher, MD are the 2020 recipients of the “Women of Excellence” award, selected by the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi and will be honored at the Ultimate Fashion Show.

La’Verne Edney is from Arcola, Mississippi and now resides in Jackson, Mississippi with her two children and two grandchildren. She is the graduate of Alcorn State University where she received her undergraduate degree and then furthered her education at Mississippi College School of Law, earning her J.D. degree. Edney started her law career as a clerk with the Mississippi Court of Appeals for Judge Leslie Southwick. She has climbed the ladder over the years with her impressive career path, working at multiple associations and law firms. Edney now works for Butler Snow Law Firm, where her main area of practice is pharmaceutical litigation.

Anna Asher is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi and now resides in Madison, Mississippi with her husband and two children. She is the graduate of Yale University where she received her undergraduate degree and then furthered her education at The University of Mississippi School of Medicine, earning her M.D. degree. Asher then completed her Dermatology Residency Program at Tulane University Medical Center. She always knew she wanted to do something in the medical field, so she started working for her father’s pharmacy when she was in high school. Asher now works at Belle Meade Medical Dermatology and Madison Medical Group.

Edney and Asher have received numerous prestigious awards over the years and are cherished by the community. If you would like to join us in paying tribute to these two women by sponsoring a table or purchasing a ticket, call 601-957-7878 or visit msdiabetes.org. The Ultimate Fashion Show is April 23, at the Country Club of Jackson. All proceeds of the event go towards Camp Kandu, a camp for kids with diabetes.