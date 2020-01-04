BancPlus completes acquisition of State Bank and Trust

BancPlus Corp., parent of BankPlus, announced on Wednesday the completion of its previously announced acquisition of State Capital Corp., parent of State Bank and Trust Company.
The BankPlus acquisition creates the state’s sixth-largest bank based in Mississippi, with 80 branches throughout Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. As of Dec. 31, 2019, the combined company has approximately $4.1 billion in assets, deposits of $3.6 billion and gross loans of $3 billion.
Kirk A. Graves, chief executive officer of State Bank, has been named senior executive, vice president and chief operating officer of BankPlus. Michael Brumfield has been named executive vice president and regional executive for Louisiana, and Owen Carty has been named executive vice president and regional executive for south Mississippi and Alabama.
BankPlus anticipates the conversion of all State Bank accounts will occur the weekend of June 12.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info