BankPlus hires Ruffen as Regional Commercial Bank Officer

BankPlus has announced the addition of Witt Ruffin to the Commercial Lending Group in Mobile. Witt will serve as Senior Vice President & Regional Commercial Bank Officer and he joins BankPlus with 15 years of prior banking experience. His most recent position was as First Vice President in Trustmark Bank’s Corporate Lending Group. After spending 12 years in Jackson, Witt recently relocated back to his hometown of Fairhope. With his ties to the Mobile Bay area, Witt brings a wealth of professional expertise, and an extensive knowledge of the local landscape.

Witt earned a Bachelor of Science from Auburn University in 2004 and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2005. He is a 2009 graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking and a 2012 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

While in Jackson, Witt was an active member and past president of the Rotary Club of North Jackson, past board member of Metro Jackson YMCA, past board member and treasurer of the Phoenix Club of Jackson, and past president of the Central Mississippi Auburn Alumni Association. Since relocating back to the Mobile area, Witt has been actively involved in the Rotary Club of Mobile and is a member of the Reese’s Senior Bowl Committee.

In his spare time, Witt enjoys playing golf and spending time with his wife, Sabrina, and their two boys Harry (5) and Frank (3).