BankPlus promotes Alison Tyler

BankPlus announces that Alison Tyler was recently promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer. Tyler has been with BankPlus for over two and a half years and has worked in Human Resources for the past two decades. Before joining BankPlus, Tyler previously worked as the Human Resources Director at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of MS and HORNE LLP.
Tyler attended the University of Southern Mississippi and holds a degree in Social Science, with a minor in Psychology. She has a passion for helping others reach High-Performance and is a certified PHR ®, Human Resources Professional. She currently serves on the Board of the MS Telehealth Association and served on the Board for the MS Business Group on Health. Tyler was previously recognized as a top 10 finalist in the Top 50 under 40 by the MS Business Journal. She is a member of the MS Bankers Association HR Committee, the Society of Human Resources Management, and the Capital Area Human Resources Association.
Tyler resides in Madison, MS with her husband Todd and two sons, Evan and Brett. She attends Broadmoor Baptist Church and enjoys decorating, SEC sports, and watching her sons play travel baseball.
