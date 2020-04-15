BankPlus promotes Southerland to CFO

BankPlus announces that Ann Southerland was recently promoted to Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Southerland has been with BankPlus for almost 17 years, and has over 35 years of experience in Accounting and Finance
Southerland attended Mississippi State University and holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Accounting. She is also a Certified Public Accountant. Southerland resides in Madison, MS, serves on the board of Mission First, Inc., and is a member of First Baptist Church of Jackson.
