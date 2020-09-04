Baptist Clinics offering online and telephone-based care for patients

Baptist Medical Group clinics in the Jackson area are offering several options for patients to contact their physician remotely without leaving home or traveling.
The service provides a benefit to those patients needing medical care, but are social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Patients can reach health care providers at Baptist Medical Group clinics in several ways, including video visits, e-visits or telephone consultation. To secure a virtual appointment, patients can call their Baptist Medical Group physician or call FastPass at 855-SEE-U-TODAY. Once you have been scheduled, a Baptist representative will recommend the method that’s best for that individual.
During a time when patients are being urged to maintain social distancing and limit travel, the Baptist telehealth options allow individuals to reach their doctor to discuss a need or health care issue. It may be as simple as talking to the doctor over the phone or arranging a video consultation via internet connection.
“These are options that allow individuals to avoid travel, waiting rooms and unnecessary exposure,” said Justin Rhodes, CEO of Baptist Medical Group in Central Mississippi. “If a patient needs to see their doctor, or if they are having symptoms they’d like to discuss, they can reach out from their remote location.”
Anyone who has a web-enabled computer, smartphone or tablet can use this new service to receive care for a wide variety of conditions, including cold and flu symptoms, fever, sore throat, rashes, coughs, respiratory conditions and much more.
Patients who have previously visited a Baptist Medical Group clinic and have a MyChart account can access on-demand video by simply logging into the app and clicking on “video visit.” Or, they can log into their account from their computer at mychart.baptistonecare.org, and then from the “Quick Links” section on the right side of the home page click on “Video Visit.”
“This is not just a matter of convenience, but as everyone is trying to limit their contact during this COVID-19 crisis, it can also be a smart choice,” said Rhodes. “That’s particularly true for older patients or those with underlying health conditions.”
