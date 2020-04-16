Being one of last states to be hit by COVID-19 helps Mississippi prepare

By BECKY GILLETTE

It has often been said that Mississippi is last in everything, but in the case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), being one of the last states to see the disease emerge has been a real benefit, said Dr. Claude D. Brunson, MD, executive director, Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA).

“The virus hit us later than areas like New York, California and Washington state,” Brunson said. “We have had an opportunity to learn a lot. Physicians in our state have been reaching out to physicians in other states to learn how to move patients through the system in the most effective way with the best care. COVID arriving later has also allowed us to have a little more time to figure out how to get the supplies we need.”

Personal protection equipment (PPE) is in short supply all over the country, but Mississippi has additional time to compete to get some of those supplies for when the surge is anticipated here. Brunson said the experience of other states has allowed Mississippi governmental leadership to learn and get ahead. The week before Easter the state was able to find a significant amount of PPE supplies including masks and face shields that Brunson said are expected to help fairly significantly relieve the stress.

“What we are somewhat worried about is surgical gowns,” he said. “Cases in California and New York are at peak sucking up the supply that is coming in.”

The governor has put together a COVID task force, and MSMA is working with the governor’s office and other partners to put together a COVID-19 advisory group. The group is designing a COVID system of care similar to the state’s trauma care and stroke networks.

Bringing together the entire experience and expertise for the COVID-19 disease process, a coordinated system is being designed with three tiers of hospitals. Level one hospitals have the highest number of intensive care unit beds and are staffed with critical care specialists. Level two hospitals have some ICU beds and specialists. The third tier is hospitals that don’t have ICU care, but can serve as convalescent hospitals to take care of recovering COVID patients, freeing up beds at level one and two hospitals for those who are the most ill.

“We have been working very hard and are very happy with where we are in that process,” Brunson said. “We take them up the system as more care is needed and down as they need less care so we keep beds available for the right patients. This is all in coordinator with the Governor’s office and the Mississippi State Department of Health.”

MSMA is creating a mobilization database of physicians in the state with various skill sets who could be called upon to be used at any hospitals that become overwhelmed.

Rural hospitals in the state and the U.S. have been struggling for some time due to being located in areas where residents tend to be older, less affluent and with more serious health problems. In Mississippi, many of those hospitals are located in areas with a higher percentage of African Americans. In Mississippi, 38 percent of the population is African American, but 72 percent of the COVID deaths as of April 7 have been in African Americans.

“That shines a light on a number of things,” Brunson said. “A lot of health inequity is socioeconomic. A larger percent of African Americans is in that lower socio-economic class. This isn’t just about not having active health care. Even if you get to the place you are diagnosed, can you afford the medicine to control the disease process?”

African American also have a higher percent of co-morbidities such as diabetes, heart disease and lung problems.

“We know that co-morbidities and other disease processes exacerbate negative health outcomes for anything,” Brunson said. “The pandemic will shine a broader light on that sort of health inequity.”

The COVID-19 system of care may end up helping rural hospitals and the patients they serve. With the help of funding from Congress, rural hospitals will get an infusion of support.

“Hopefully, at the end of all this, we will have a chance to go back to the drawing board,” Brunson said. “We do need support across the state so the hospitals can be healthy and in place in our rural areas. We are working to shore them up, and they are an important component of our care across the state.”

There are a number of dynamics working against the African American community, including the myth that African Americans can’t get COVID-19.

“We have to do a better job of real education in the community and dispelling those myths,” Brunson said. “We need to do better educating the African American community about all the things that would be helpful like social distancing, staying at home, avoid socializing in large gatherings, washing your hands frequently and wearing a mask when you go out. The safest thing is do everything you can to avoid getting the virus. That is the best way to assure a better outcome in the African American community. We just have to drive that home.”

National health authorities have said the myths and false information being spread on the internet is making the job of protecting Americans more difficult. One popular conspiracy theory tries to make the case that COVID-19 is not dangerous and is a plot by the super wealthy to take control of the world.

“People will get in an echo chamber,” Brunson said. “They get their news from one source that might be a faulty source. You can’t break through and prove these are not myths. If we could just get most Mississippians to tune in and listen to what medical and science experts are saying, that is where you are likely to get real facts and truth about what is going on. The medical and scientific community as a whole tell the truth and get it out.

“We do have a lot of myths coming out from a lot of different places. It gets told over and over again and then people think it is true. The flip side of that is that it is dangerous to them. It is dangerous if they get out, get infected and take it back to loved ones. We all have the responsibility to protect ourselves in order to protect our families.”

Brunson said the virus is no respecter of social status.

“It is killing people of prominence all around the world, and in this country,” Brunson said. “Nobody is immune. If you have lungs and you are breathing, you can get this virus, and it can cause significant problems for you up to and including death.”