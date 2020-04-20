BGC taps Simpson for new position

Demetria Simpson, former Chief Executive Officer of Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority (LMHA) recently accepted a new senior leadership role at BGC Advantage, a Louisiana-based affordable housing development, consulting, and management firm.
In her role as Vice President of Development, Simpson will accelerate the development of high-quality affordable and market-rate housing. She has 23 years of Housing and Development expertise. The move marks Simpson’s return to Mississippi, where she led the redevelopment efforts of affordable housing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina prior to her tenure at LMHA.
