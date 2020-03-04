Brent Quick joins Neel-Schaffer as project manager in Laurel office

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced that Brent Quick, PE, PS, has joined the firm and will serve as a Construction Project Manager in the firm’s office in Laurel, Mississippi.

Quick has nearly 25 years of engineering experience, all in various roles with the Mississippi Department of Transportation. From 2007 through early 2020, he served as an Engineer IV in MDOT’s Laurel Project Office. In that role, he managed a staff of 20-25 employees and was responsible for the management, oversight and coordination of MDOT projects in Jones and Jasper counties. He also supervised the collection of survey data, coordinated projects with city and county government agencies, and served as a spokesperson for projects in his area via media interviews.

Quick has served as the Project Manager for 40 transportation projects, with a total construction price of $190 million. During his time in the Laurel office, PEs under his supervision managed an additional 40 projects that had a total construction cost of $140 million.

“We are very excited that Brent has joined our team,” said Mandy Hegwood, PE, Vice President and Engineer Manager for Neel-Schaffer’s Laurel office. “He brings a wealth of construction management experience that will be critical as we continue to grow the services we can provide to the clients in our area.”

Quick holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University.