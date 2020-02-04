Brent Story joins Neel-Schaffer as Georgia Director of Transportation Services

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced the addition of Brent Story, PE, to our Georgia Operations as Director of Transportation Services. Based in Neel-Schaffer’s Atlanta office, Brent will play an integral role in enhancing our services to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

Having spent his entire career with GDOT, Brent brings over three decades of diverse project experience to his new role. While at GDOT, Brent served in the offices of Roadway Design, Consultant Design, and Design Policy and Support. Brent most recently served as State Design Policy Engineer at GDOT, a position that included oversight of civil and CAD software standards, surveying standards, and roadway design policy and standards, among other services.

“We are eager to welcome Brent to the Neel-Schaffer team,” said Chris Sellers, Director of Business Development for the firm’s East Region. “Brent has an impressive depth of industry experience and he will be a valuable asset to our team. His expertise will enhance our ability to serve GDOT and clients across the state.”

Brent earned a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Auburn University in 1990. In 2018, he was the recipient of GDOT’s prestigious Wayne Shackelford Award, presented for exceptional leadership, commitment to the Department, and service to the public.