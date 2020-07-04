Broad Street, Bravo! reopening with curb service

By JACK WEATHERLY

Bravo! and Broad Street Bakery and Cafe are resuming operations with curbside service this week after shutting down because of the corona virus pandemic.

Co-owner Jeff Good said Broad Street has in the meantime been doing contract work with Corner Market stores, providing all five of those stores in Mississippi with bread for the past two weeks.

The bakery has also been catering for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and for hospitals.

“We were able to do large food production with minimal hands,” Good said in a phone interview. “This was so different from running our restaurants with 35 people per shift.”

The ground-level anchor of Banner Hall in Jackson closed several weeks ago, along with other restaurants owned by Jeff Good and Dan Blumenthal – Bravo! and Sal & Mookie’s

Broad Street will reopen on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. till 3 p.m. Monday through Friday with “a limited to-go menu with some ‘new’ 4 for $40 dinner packs along with a breakfast options and lots of other goodies,” Good said in a text.

Orders may be placed online at broadstbakery.com or by calling (601) 362-2900 “We’re setting up a pay station outside, real cleanly and efficiently. We won’t require any signatures.”

Bravo!, which is Highland Village, will resume with curb service Tuesday through Sunday from 4:30 p.m. till 8 p.m. with a limited menu of steaks, fish and pastas and appetizers, plus the 4 for $40 packs to be refrigerated for later consumption.

Meals can be ordered online or called in to the restaurant at 601-982-8111 or at info@bravobuzz.com.

Sal & Mookie’s will probably resume service within the next week, Good said.