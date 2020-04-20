Bullock elected president at Nail McKinney

Nail McKinney Professional Association is pleased to announce the following elections and promotions:

Richard D. “Ricky” Bullock, Jr., CPA has been elected as President of Nail McKinney P. A. Ricky, a native of Booneville, is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Accountancy and Master of Taxation. He joined Nail McKinney in 2000 after practicing public accounting in Memphis and became a shareholder of Nail McKinney in 2011. Ricky, his wife, KK, and their daughter, Jill, reside in Booneville.

Matthew W. Oaks, CPA has been elected as Treasurer of Nail McKinney P.A. Matthew, a native of Booneville, is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Taxation. He joined Nail McKinney in 2010 and became a shareholder in 2019. Matthew, his wife, Jessi and their children, Murray and Mabry, reside in Tupelo.

Jon K. Pernell, CPA has been promoted to Senior Manager. Jon, a native of Greenwood, is a graduate of Delta State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy. Jon joined Nail McKinney in 2005 and he and his wife, Casey, reside in Tupelo.

Charles F. “Chase” Farmer, IV, CPA has been promoted to Manager. Chase, a native of Columbus, is a graduate of Mississippi University of Women with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Chase, his wife, Shelley, and their children, Charlie and Maggie, reside in Tupelo.

Hollie P. Ballard, CPA has been promoted to Supervisor. Hollie, a native of Corinth, is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Taxation. Hollie joined Nail McKinney in 2013. She and her husband, Carl, and their daughter, Carlie, reside in Shannon.

Charlotte W. Lofton, CPA has been promoted to Supervisor. Charlotte, a native of Guntown, is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy. Charlotte joined Nail McKinney in 1992 and she and her husband, Ross, reside in Guntown.

Ryan A. Rhea, CPA has been promoted to Supervisor. Ryan, a native of Tupelo, is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Taxation. He joined Nail McKinney in 2014 and currently resides in Saltillo.

Samantha A. Weatherford, CPA has been promoted to Supervisor. Samantha, a native of Sebastopol, MS is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Taxation. She joined Nail McKinney in 2018. Samantha and her husband, Bradley, and their children, June and Thomas, reside in Tupelo.

Kyle G. Stephenson, CPA has been promoted to Senior. Kyle, a native of Booneville, is a graduate of the University of North Alabama with a Bachelor of Business Administration, with an emphasis in Accounting. Kyle joined Nail McKinney in 2016 and he and his wife, Claire, reside in Tupelo.

Matt Chisholm has been promoted to Senior. Matt, a native of Tupelo, is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Professional Accountancy. He joined Nail McKinney in 2011. Matt and his wife, Callie, and their daughters, Lucy and Darci reside in Amory.

Jessica Tubbs has been promoted to Senior. Jessica, a native of Clarksdale, is a graduate of Delta State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Professional Accountancy. She joined Nail McKinney in 2015 and currently resides in Guntown.