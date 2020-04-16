Butler Snow’s Edney admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers

Butler Snow attorney Andrea La’Verne Edney has become a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America.

The fellows were inducted before an audience of 561 during a ceremony at the college’s 2020 spring meeting in Tucson, Arizona. The meeting, held March 5-8, had a total attendance of 679.

“This is a well-deserved honor for La’Verne, and we are proud of her accomplishment,” said Christopher R. Maddux, chair of Butler Snow. “She is an exceedingly talented trial attorney and a valued member of our firm. The American College of Trial is a prestigious organization, and La’Verne’s admission speaks volumes about her commitment to client service and high-caliber legal work.”

Founded in 1950, the college is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States and Canada. Fellowship in the college is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of 15 years trial experience before they can be considered for fellowship.

Membership in the college cannot exceed 1% of the total lawyer population of any state or province. There are currently approximately 5,800 members in the United States and Canada, including active fellows, emeritus fellows, judicial fellows (those who ascended to the bench after their induction) and honorary fellows. The college maintains and seeks to improve the standards of trial practice, professionalism, ethics, and the administration of justice through education and public statements on independence of the judiciary, trial by jury, respect for the rule of law, access to justice, and fair and just representation of all parties to legal proceedings. The college is thus able to speak with a balanced voice on important issues affecting the legal profession and the administration of justice.

Edney is a member of Butler Snow’s litigation department and practices within the pharmaceutical, medical device and health care litigation group. With more than 22 years of litigation experience, she has significant trial experience in state and federal courts in Mississippi and other states, and has tried to verdict numerous cases, including medical negligence, premises liability, products liability, bad faith insurance, employment disputes and legal malpractice.

Edney is a fellow of the Mississippi Bar Foundation, and a member of the American, Capital Area, Fifth Circuit and Tennessee Bar Associations, The Mississippi Bar, the Metro Jackson Black Women Lawyers Association and the Mississippi Women Lawyers Association. She received her undergraduate degree from Alcorn State University and her Juris Doctor from Mississippi College School of Law.