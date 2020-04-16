Canterbury joins Renasant as assistant branch manager

Renasant has announced the hiring of Justin Canterbury as assistant branch manager of the Water Valley branch located at 1100 Central Street.
“We are excited to have Justin as a member of the Renasant team,” says Tommy Jones, President of Northwest Central MS Community & Business Banking. “He will be an asset to the Water Valley area. We look forward to watching him continue to grow in his leadership and new role as Assistant Branch Manager.”
Canterbury is a 2010 graduate of East Mississippi Community College. He serves as Vice President-Elect of the Water Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Water Valley Rotary Club, a volunteer member at Water Valley High School Interact Club, and a Deacon at First Baptist Church.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info