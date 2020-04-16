Canterbury joins Renasant as assistant branch manager

Renasant has announced the hiring of Justin Canterbury as assistant branch manager of the Water Valley branch located at 1100 Central Street.

“We are excited to have Justin as a member of the Renasant team,” says Tommy Jones, President of Northwest Central MS Community & Business Banking. “He will be an asset to the Water Valley area. We look forward to watching him continue to grow in his leadership and new role as Assistant Branch Manager.”

Canterbury is a 2010 graduate of East Mississippi Community College. He serves as Vice President-Elect of the Water Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Water Valley Rotary Club, a volunteer member at Water Valley High School Interact Club, and a Deacon at First Baptist Church.