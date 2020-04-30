Cathead donates $75,000 to Foodways Alliance

The Southern Foodways Alliance at the University of Mississippi has received $75,000 from the founders of Mississippi-based Cathead Distillery, whose efforts during the COVID-19 crisis are making statewide impact.
The gift from Cathead owners Austin Evans and Richard Patrick will support the writing, editing and sharing of 15 essays on the contemporary South from members of the creative community and the food and beverage industry.
“We strongly value the work of the Southern Foodways Alliance and what it does for the Southern community,” Patrick said in a release. “We hope our gift will help achieve long-term sustainability and overall increased knowledge about the industry.”
These essays will examine the realities of life in the contemporary South, said John T. Edge, SFA director.
The SFA had announced its 2020 focus – to document, study and explore the future of the South – even before the region began to struggle against challenges presented by COVID-19.
“Now, more than ever, conversations around the evolving South are important,” Patrick said.
