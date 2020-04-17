Committee chooses new president for Hinds Community College

An educator from Kentucky will become the next president of Hinds Community College in Mississippi.
A search committee at Hinds announced Thursday that has chosen Stephen Vacik to begin the job July 1. He will succeed Clyde Muse, who is retiring after 42 years as president.
Vacik is president of Maysville Community and Technical College in Maysville, Kentucky. He was president of Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas, from 2011 to 2015. Before that, Vacik worked seven years as chief instructional officer at East Mississippi Community College in Scooba.
He earned a doctorate of education in higher education administration, a master of arts in history and a bachelor of arts in English from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
